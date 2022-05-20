Hull: Experimental 'bee bus stops' planned for city
- Published
Wildflowers are to be sown on bus shelters in Hull in a bid to create "living roofs" for bees.
"Bee bus stops", growing a mix of native plants, have already been installed in other cities including Derby and Hove.
Rooted in Hull, which runs an urban farm, is working with Hull City Council to bring the idea to East Yorkshire.
Neil Richards, from the group, said the shelters would "look good" and "be good for the environment".
Volunteers had built an "experimental" living roof at its St Peter Street premises and dozens of young people from The Warren Youth Project were involved in the scheme, said Mr Richards.
"We've built an experimental living roof in a container to help us determine things like how much watering they need," he said.
Elsewhere, the floral bus shelters were said to be benefitting the environment by absorbing rainwater and filtering particulates from the air.
Mr Richards said the project was "definitely happening", but was unable, at this stage, to give dates or locations for the shelters.
The BBC has approached Hull City Council for comment.
World Bee Day is observed every year on 20 May.
The British Beekeepers' Association has asked people to plant bee-friendly plants in their gardens and encouraged councils to leave grass verges alone to allow wildflowers to bloom.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.