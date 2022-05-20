Hull Ron Dearing UTC school to take on more students in major expansion
- Published
One of East Yorkshire's best-performing schools is to be expanded, using the premises of a former fire station.
Hull's oversubscribed Ron Dearing University Technical College (UTC) said it would be able to offer an extra 200 student places after the expansion.
The plans, which will retain the fire station's "original character", have been approved by Hull City Council.
Sarah Pashley, the school's principal, said she was "absolutely delighted" approval had been granted.
The first phase of work to reconfigure the UTC's existing building in Kingston Square, including two new science labs and a Sixth Form Independent Study Centre, was expected to be completed by August, the school said.
This would enable the UTC to welcome a further 80 students from September.
Meanwhile, a learning centre would also be created in the former Central Fire Station building next to the school, it said.
It would be home to an exhibition centre, a Renewables Innovation Lab, a sixth form centre and a Centre for Creativity, representing the school's specialisms in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.
Opening in May 2023, this facility would enable an additional 120 students to attend Ron Dearing UTC from September next year, the school added.
The expansion has come after the Department for Education awarded the school "substantial" funding to grow from 600 to 800 students in response to demand.
Ms Pashley said: "We've appointed the Ron Dearing UTC Student Design and Build Team to work alongside the professionals, offering them a fantastic opportunity to build on their knowledge of budgeting, design, overcoming challenges, sustainability and environmental considerations."
Mark Jones, director of regeneration at Hull City Council, which owns the former fire station, added: "The school has been a huge success story for Hull, ensuring our young people can reach their full potential in careers aligned to the needs of the local business community."
Opened in 2017, the Ofsted "Outstanding"-rated school caters for students aged from 14 to 19 and offers employer-led education, with a focus on digital technology, creative digital and digital engineering.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.