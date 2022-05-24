Hull road collapse fears prompt emergency repairs
Emergency repairs are being carried out on a main road in Hull over fears the carriageway might collapse.
A section of Beverley Road has been reduced to one lane in each direction while work is carried out.
The council's head of highways, Andy Bell, said the drainage gullies between Trafalgar Street and Leonard Street could fail causing an accident.
Mr Bell said the road "can be seen to flex quite badly when HGVs and buses pass across the gullies".
"We needed to replace those to avoid a potentially nasty accident if they collapsed and a hole formed and a motorcyclist or a car fell into that bit of the road where it had opened up a little," he said.
"We didn't have any choice really. It's a safety issue above anything else and we had to take that action to ensure that we didn't have an unplanned collapse."
Beverley Road is the main road into the city from the north and is a busy commuter route.
Hull City Council said work started on Sunday and is expected to take seven days.
