Hull homes evacuation: Man charged after suspicious package found
A man has been charged after homes were evacuated following the discovery of suspicious package in Hull.
A number of residents left their homes in Welshpool Close, Bransholme, on 14 May, after the item was found near a property in the early hours.
A 45-year-old man has been charged with placing an item near a building with intent, Humberside Police said.
He was being held in custody and is due to appear in court at a later date, officers added.
