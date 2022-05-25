Monkeypox cases confirmed in East Yorkshire - public health
- Published
Cases of monkeypox have been detected in East Yorkshire, public health officials have said.
Across the UK, there have been 71 confirmed cases of the rare, little-known disease.
Zoe Stevens, from East Riding Public Health, said they were "seeing cases within the Humber region".
Anyone with unusual rashes or lesions on any part of their body is urged to contact NHS 111 or their local health services.
Ms Stevens said it was inevitable the virus would circulate around the country.
"Unfortunately with any of the viruses, people move around the country; we're all jumping in our cars, jumping on trains so these viruses do get to every area eventually, which is just the nature of them."
She added: "What we do need to be concerned about is the fact that this virus has such a long incubation period so that can be anywhere between five to 21 days."
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said many of the 71 people infected so far have been gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men - and it has been asking these groups in particular to be aware of the symptoms.
The virus, which is usually a mild infection, spreads through close contact with scabs on the skin, bedding and towels used by an infected person - and through their coughs and sneezes.
Monkeypox is not a sexually-transmitted disease, and experts have stressed the illness does not affect one community more than any other, so there should be no stigma.
The overall risk to the public is low despite the rise in cases amid the largest outbreak of monkeypox outside Africa, the UKHSA said.
What is monkeypox?
Monkeypox is usually associated with travel to Central or West Africa, but some of the cases which have been occurring outside these countries have had no travel link.
It does not spread easily between people, but it can be spread through:
- touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash
- touching monkeypox skin blisters or scabs
- the coughs or sneezes of a person with the monkeypox rash
If you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.
Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.
A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body. The rash changes and goes through different stages - a bit like chicken pox - before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.
Read more about the virus here.
