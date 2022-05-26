Puffins Galore: Arts trail seeks volunteers to keep sculptures 'spick and span'
- Published
More than 40 giant puffins will form part of an East Yorkshire arts trail due to open in July.
The painted fibreglass sculptures will be sited between Bempton and Kilnsea as well as in Bridlington, Hornsea, Withernsea and Hull.
The Puffins Galore project aims to attract visitors to the coast while highlighting the threats to wildlife.
Organisers have appealed for volunteers to help the birds stay "spick and span" once installed.
Project director Rick Welton said the helpers would be an "essential part" of the scheme, which opens on July 2.
He added: "Forty-two puffins will be dotted around the county and Puffin Pal volunteers will be asked to visit their puffin each week."
The birds have been sponsored by local businesses, with each being hand-decorated by various artists and groups.
They will be auctioned in November to raise money for the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, RSPB, Hornsea Inshore Rescue and the RNLI.
Until then, "we want them to look their best", Mr Welton added.
We have been visiting artists who are decorating their puffins at The Boathouse in Hull. Some of the puffins are finished and some are just getting started. They're all magnificent.— Puffins Galore (@Puffins_Galore) May 25, 2022
No peaking just yet 😊#puffintrail #puffinsgalore #puffinartists@BidCoast @VisitEastYorks pic.twitter.com/FOiWi9nUk3
The trail follows similar schemes in the region, including "Larkin with Toads" and "A Moth for Amy", and is supported by Yorkshire Coast BID and Visit East Yorkshire.
Yorkshire Coast BID's chief executive Kerry Carruthers said: "We know how successful these projects can be in attracting people to an area and the positive impact they can have.
"[It] will be a great opportunity to have fun, get involved and be part of a project that will bring enjoyment to visitors and residents alike," she added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.