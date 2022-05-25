Covid: Bereaved family dismayed by Partygate report
- Published
A woman whose mother died alone in hospital has called on Boris Johnson to "show a bit of decency" and resign after the publication of a report detailing Covid rule-breaking parties.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray found events held at Downing Street "should not have been allowed to happen".
Mavis Doreen D'Arcy, 94, died with Covid in Hull Royal Infirmary.
Her daughter, Elizabeth D'Arcy-Malone, said she died alone while officials were "whooping it up".
Mr Johnson has ruled out resigning, but said he accepted full responsibility.
Sue Gray's inquiry found that staff partied in Downing Street while the rest of the UK was in lockdown with the approval of their bosses.
The 37-page document highlighted excessive drinking, staff being sick, and abuse of cleaning and security staff.
Warnings about parties breaking Covid rules were ignored, it said.
Ms D'Arcy Malone told BBC Look North she was not allowed to see her mother in hospital "because of the guidelines we were following".
"It was a particularly tough time - mum was taken into hospital early in December [2020] and she contracted Covid in hospital.
"Unfortunately, mum passed away on the 27th of December, and we couldn't be with her, so she died alone in a room," she said.
Ms D'Arcy-Malone, of Ridgeway, near Sheffield, had previously criticised the government after a video emerged showing Downing Street staff joking about a lockdown Christmas party.
But following Sue Gray's report, she said lawmakers had broken their own rules and shown a "complete disregard for the public".
She added: "They've completely disregarded what they were telling everybody else while they've been whooping it up having parties.
"To have the tenacity to categorially deny that's what they'd been doing beggars belief."
Mr Johnson told MPs on Wednesday that he took "full responsibility for everything that took place on my watch".
He said lessons had been learned and he had been "humbled by the whole experience".
And, speaking at a Downing Street press conference, he ruled out resigning, saying: "I've got to keep moving forward."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk