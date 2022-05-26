Scunthorpe College Wanderers FC: Amateur treble-winners' open-top bus celebration
- Published
Members of a self-styled "bang average" amateur football team have held an open-top bus tour of their home town after completing the local treble.
Scunthorpe's College Wanderers FC, who topped the senior men's league and won two cup finals, took a tip from the big league clubs and celebrated in style.
While the open-top bus tour started off as "a joke", players and staff each chipped in £40 to make it happen.
Player Matty Robinson said it was "one of the best days of our lives".
The Saturday league side chose to hit the road after winning the Scunthorpe and District Football League Division One as well as being the victors of two other cup competitions.
College Wanderers player Aidan Kilminster, 18, said: "One of the lads decided to come up with the idea of doing an open-top bus. We all took it as a joke and a bit of a silly thing to start off with.
"Then everyone started setting it up and putting their money in and it went from there."
Mr Robinson admitted the open-top bus tour plan was a "bit daft", but said everyone kept going along with it anyway.
With the bus rented and banners made, the team, with an average age of 36, hit the town on Saturday.
However, there were "several issues" during the Wanderers' saunter around Scunthorpe, Mr Kilminster said, with low-hanging branches along the route posing a particular problem for the players.
"Some people got hit on the jaw, others were just near misses," he said.
Videos showed the Wanderers wielding orange flares and a megaphone, while car drivers beeped their horns to join in the celebrations.
Mr Kilminster said: "This hasn't been seen in Scunny before at the level we've done it."
He added that the Wanderers' open-top bus tour certainly beat Manchester City's, despite them having recently won the Premier League.
The team finished their journey back at the Talbot Inn in Scunthorpe, where the landlord put on a BBQ and gave players a karaoke booth to keep their celebration going.
Mr Robinson said: "We've had a great season. Just to top it and to celebrate the season in style, the open-top bus was the only way to do it."
