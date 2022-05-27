Hull charity's fears over energy cost impact on breathing machines
A charity is urging people not to switch off vital medical equipment despite the rise in energy prices.
Hull-based Hope2Sleep supports people with sleep apnoea, a condition which causes people to temporarily stop breathing while sleeping.
The charity's founder Kath Hope said she was being contacted by people who were worried by the increasing costs of running the CPAP machines that provide air while sleeping.
She said it was a "very real concern".
"We're constantly being contacted at the charity, emails, private groups, everywhere by people concerned," she said.
"They're suddenly wanting to know how much this is costing to run and they're tempted not to use the therapy machine."
One CPAP user is Mark Baggley, who is a disability rights campaigner from Hull. He said he became aware of the cost of using the machine when electricity prices went up.
He said he used the machine for about eight hours as night.
"It's not a choice, I've got no option," he said.
"If we have a power cut I wouldn't be able to go to sleep. It's absolutely vital."
Obstructive sleep apnoea is a breathing problem that causes the throat to close completely during sleep, stopping the flow of air.
The British Lung Foundation estimates there are 1.5m in the UK with the condition.
A CPAP machine blows air through a mask which keeps the airway open while people sleep.
Ms Hope said that running a CPAP machine used to cost around £5 a month, before the rise in electricity prices. She said not using it posed a big risk to patients.
"It's all pressure on the heart. Oxygen levels are desaturating, that's not good for the body and the biggest link for untreated sleep apnoea would be heart attacks, strokes and driving accidents," she said.
"It's a big, big worry. "Please, please if you are on a CPAP machine don't be tempted to switch it off. Have fewer cups of coffee."
