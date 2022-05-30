Union Flags to fly from Humber Bridge towers to mark Jubilee
Two Union Flags will be flown from the 510ft (156m) high towers of the Humber Bridge as part of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Both flags will be raised by Gary Cryer, a Parachute Regiment veteran who founded a combat care charity.
It believed to be the first time flags have been flown from the towers.
On Thursday, two Spitfires from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will fly over the bridge and a flotilla of 70 ships will sail up the Humber.
A beacon will also be lit below the bridge on Hessle Foreshore to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
The flags will be flown from the bridge from Wednesday evening.
They are being supplied by Hull company Hi-Fliers, whose owner Nigel Cousins said it would be the highest flag-flying he had ever done in his 25 years running the business.
"We have never done a flag above 300ft high and the towers reach 510ft so it will be a high point for us," he said.
"I don't know if anybody will be going higher than that for the Platinum Jubilee, but they will certainly be the highest flags in our region and we are very proud to be involved."
