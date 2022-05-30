Hull: Cyclist's homecoming after two-wheeled tour for city charity
A man has crossed the finish line after completing his two-wheeled bid to raise money for a drug rehab centre by cycling to all the UK's cathedrals.
Derek Megginson, from East Yorkshire, returned to Hull Minster at the weekend after finishing his nine-month journey.
Mr Megginson's 1,500-mile (2,414km) tour has raised over £5,000 for Hull charity The Bridges.
He said: "When the going got tough, I thought it was not as tough as some people have to put up with."
Mr Megginson, from Driffield, was welcomed home to East Yorkshire by friends, family and those he had helped.
He said it had been "a great honour and pleasure" to raise money for the city charity.
Luke Walker, one man who has been helped by The Bridges, said: "I was lost for so many years through addiction.
"I caused a lot of harm to family, friends - everyone was affected by it. So, it's nice to start getting some things back on track."
James Gillyon, another recovering addict, said: "To see Derek doing this, raising the all-important funds, raising awareness, it's just brilliant."
Mr Megginson said: "It's been very tough at times, but not half as tough as the life some of the guys at The Bridges have had."
