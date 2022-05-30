M62 Ouse Bridge repairs begun after three eastbound lanes closed
A "temporary fix" has begun on the M62 which would enable one of three lanes currently closed to reopen.
Two lanes of the eastbound carriageway of the Ouse Bridge, near Goole, were closed in April after damage to a bridge joint was discovered.
A third lane of that carriageway was closed on 25 May after increased vibrations damaged the structure.
Work to build a concrete base would allow lane one to reopen in two to three weeks, National Highways said.
The work involved fitting metal bridging plates followed by road resurfacing, a spokesperson said.
Since the third carriageway closed all eastbound traffic has used a three mile (4.8km) contraflow lane on the westbound carriageway in the Ouse Bridge area between junction 36 and junction 37 at Howden.
Phil Jepps, from National Highways has thanked people for their "patience and understanding" while work to a "complex bridge joint" continued.
Mr Jepps said: "This temporary solution will enable us to reopen one running lane on the eastbound carriageway, doubling current capacity as traffic continues to use the eastbound lane on the westbound contraflow."
"Work will then start to install more plates across the carriageway with a view to reopening additional lanes on the eastbound carriageway later this summer."
Drivers have been warned repair work will continue across the whole of the Platinum Jubilee weekend.
Phil Jepps said that during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend the current contraflow would remain in place on the westbound carriageway, "with two lanes available for westbound traffic and one for eastbound".
Drivers travelling east who wanted to leave the motorway at junction 37 would be diverted via junction 38 at North Cave, National Highways said.
Motorists have been told to expect delays and have been advised to allow extra time for their journeys.
