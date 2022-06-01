Goole docks memories sought for new archive and exhibition
People's memories of life on and around Goole's docks are being sought ahead of the launch of a new exhibition and archive at the town's museum.
The On the Waterfront project aims to collect the life stories of people whose lives were centred around the docks at Britain's most inland port.
Museum staff aim to create an archive of memories for future generations.
Curator Dr Alex Ombler said: "We're looking to speak to anyone who had connections with the docks."
That could mean anyone "including shipyard workers, seamen, clerks and railway workers", he said.
People's memories would be recorded and transcribed for the On the Waterfront project, according to the museum.
Staff wanted to hear from "basically anyone who spent part or all of their working lives in or around the port", Dr Ombler said.
"We'd also like to talk to the family members of those who worked on the docks - people who lived and grew up in households close to the waterfront."
