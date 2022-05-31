Gary Butcher: Police hunt on-the-run sex offender
- Published
A convicted sex offender serving a life sentence has disappeared from an open prison in Lincolnshire.
Gary Butcher, 55, was reported missing from HMP North Sea Camp in Boston at 05:30 BST on Tuesday.
Lincolnshire Police said Butcher, who may have travelled to Leicestershire, was in prison for aggravated burglary.
He is described as being of a "stocky" build with a tattoo of a swallow on his right arm and a "Phillip-Trina" tattoo on his left arm.
Det Insp Paul Coleman said anyone with information should contact police immediately.
He added: "If you do see him, please do not approach him and instead call us on 101 and if it's an emergency, dial 999."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.