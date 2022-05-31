Hossam Metwally: Grimsby doctor struck off over exorcism poisonings
- Published
A doctor jailed for poisoning his partner in a series of exorcism ceremonies has been struck off.
Hossam Metwally, 61, brought Kelly Wilson to the brink of death by injecting her with drugs at their Grimsby home.
He was jailed for 14 and a half years in September 2021.
Erasing him from the medical register, a tribunal ruled his fitness to practice was impaired because of his convictions.
Metwally, who worked as an anaesthetist at the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby, had made dozens of video recordings of himself administering fluids through a cannula to Ms Wilson from 2016 onwards.
He was arrested after she fell into a coma on 4 July 2019.
She was on the brink of a cardiac arrest and was taken to hospital with multiple organ failure.
Metwally was found guilty of eight charges at Sheffield Crown Court, including administering a noxious substance and a count of fraud.
'Fundamentally incompatible'
He also pleaded guilty to two counts of voyeurism which involved using a hidden camera to film female patients getting changed at his private clinic.
After the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing, panel chair Remy Alabi said: "The tribunal considered that a fundamental aspect of a doctor's role is to be trustworthy and act with integrity and within the law, and Dr Metwally has significantly departed from this.
"He has brought the reputation of the profession into disrepute and has breached a fundamental tenet of the profession."
The tribunal said there was no evidence he had offered an apology or expressed remorse for his actions and his behaviour was "fundamentally incompatible with continued registration".
Metwally did not attend the hearing.
