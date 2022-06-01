Grimsby Town: Donations to help fans get to play-off final
Football fans who have raised almost £24,000 to help families who could not afford to get to a play-off final have been praised for their generosity.
There was a backlash to the pricing for the Grimsby Town versus Solihull Moors National League promotion decider, with adult tickets starting at £40.
Grimsby's Mariners Trust said it had been inundated with fans nationwide offering financial help.
Chair Kristine Green said the support had been "genuinely unbelievable".
According to the trust, which launched the fundraiser on Monday, a trip to the final at West Ham's London Stadium on Sunday could cost a family of four more than £300 if they travelled by coach.
Since the appeal, thousands of fans from many clubs have pledged to help, including Wrexham AFC supporters who watched their side get beaten by Grimsby Town in the semi final.
"The vast bulk of fans are Wrexham fans," Ms Green said.
"Genuinely unbelievable from them after a fantastic game against them, to put some money our way to get some families to the game that we've ensured they couldn't go to. It can't be understated."
The trust added it was working through applications from supporters who could not otherwise afford to go to ensure they have a chance to watch their side play in the final.
Fans from clubs such as Sheffield Wednesday, Bradford, Swindon and AFC Bournemouth had donated to the cause, the trust said.
Some of the money raised will also go towards supporters of Solihull Moors.
Vanarama, which sponsors the National League, pledged money towards both sets of fans to help pay for tickets and travel for supporters.
We’ve donated £20,000 each to @officialgtfc (via @MarinersTrust ) & @SolihullMoors to help with their fans’ travel and to bring down costs for kids tickets. We’re speaking to the league about doing more to listen to and understand the fans to avoid this happening again. (2/2)— Vanarama (@Vanarama) June 1, 2022
Grimsby Town thanked supporters for their generosity, adding it was "overwhelmed" by the support.
"It has been heart-warming and overwhelming to see the outpouring of support on social media for the appeal and it shows the power of football and that football fans, regardless of their allegiance, can come together for a common goal," the statement said.
"On this occasion, football is the winner, and for that we are very proud."
The National League had defended its ticket pricing for Sunday's play-off final, with adult prices for the match ranging from £40 to £45, adding prices had decreased from the previous year.
