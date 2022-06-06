Rising energy costs force Hull restaurant to call time
A restaurant owner is blaming rising energy costs and "rocketing overheads" for his decision to cease trading.
Mark Hill said the gas and electricity bill for The Social Distortion, in Princes Avenue, Hull, had gone from £7,000 per year to £12,500.
He said rising costs were hitting the business "left, right, and centre".
Confirming the venue will close in August, he said: "It's not a decision we've taken lightly. But it's no longer doable. It's very disappointing."
The restaurant, known for its creative takes on Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese classics, opened in March 2020.
But despite navigating the pandemic Mr Hill said soaring energy prices coupled with rising transport costs and complications as a result of Brexit he was no longer able to keep the restaurant open.
"Staying open would have meant cutting corners," he said. "And that's not what we are about. We have a unique following. It's rock 'n' roll cuisine - strong flavours and fresh ingredients enjoyed in a lively, non-pretentious atmosphere. We make everything from scratch. We weren't about to compromise any of that to cut costs."
Thanking his customers for their support he said he hoped the business, may, in time, relocate to more affordable premises, adding that he was speaking with property agents.
David Hooper, a director at Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce, said it was a "challenging time" for the hospitality industry, mirroring pressures facing families across the UK.
