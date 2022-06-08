Scunthorpe: Firefighters tackle large blaze at British Steel plant
Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at British Steel's site in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire.
Humberside Fire and Rescue crews attended the blaze at the Brigg Road plant at about 14:20 BST on Wednesday.
The fire was believed to have started in an external transformer at the plant, with oil being set alight.
There were no reports of any injuries, the fire service said. At its height, local residents were advised to keep doors and windows closed.
Humberside Fire and Rescue are in attendance at British Steel, Scunthorpe and is working collaboratively to resolve a fire. You may see smoke in the area. Please close all windows and doors and avoid the area.— Humberside Fire & Rescue (@HumbersideFire) June 8, 2022
A spokesperson for the fire service said crews had assisted an internal team at British Steel to bring the incident to a "swift resolution".
INCIDENT UPDATE— Humberside Fire & Rescue (@HumbersideFire) June 8, 2022
The incident at British Steel, Scunthorpe is now being scaled down and our staff will remain on site to monitor temperatures and work with on-site staff to return to normality as soon as possible.
