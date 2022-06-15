Sheffield petrol station arsonist hunted by police
- Published
A man is being hunted by police after a taxi and petrol pump were deliberately set on fire in Sheffield.
The suspect approached a taxi driver as he refuelled his car and asked for a cigarette before leaning over and setting the fuel nozzle alight.
South Yorkshire Police said the vehicle and pump were both "engulfed in flame" and suffered "significant damage".
A CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with the blaze in Netherthorpe Road has been released.
Nobody was injured in the incident which took place on 13 April between 23:20 BST and 23:40 BST.
Officers said the suspect fled the scene before the fire was extinguished by staff.
Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image is asked to contact police.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.