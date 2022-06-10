Grimsby Town: New sponsor after 18 years with seafood firm
- Published
Grimsby Town FC has announced a renewable energy company as its new shirt sponsor, ending an 18-year association with seafood firm Young's.
For the 2022/23 season, the Mariners will be backed by myenergi, which is based in nearby Stallingborough.
The club regained a place in the football league for next season after winning the National League play-offs.
The year-long sponsorship covers the male first team, women's team and the academy, the club said.
Grimsby landmarks have been illuminated in green this week, with the firm saying it wanted to make the borough "Europe's green town".
The deal comes after former long-term sponsor Young's were denied the opportunity to continue their association with the club earlier this year.
Jason Stockwood, chair of Grimsby Town FC, said it was a "real pleasure" to welcome the new sponsors, who he described as "true Mariners fans".
Jordan Brompton, from myenergi, added: "We want to celebrate the town's central role in the renewable energy revolution."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.