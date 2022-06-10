Further details of Hull lagoon scheme unveiled
Backers of plans to create a £1.5bn lagoon on the River Humber have said it would create 19,000 jobs.
Lagoon Hull's scheme would see an A63 relief road built in the Humber and say it would offer 100% flood protection between the Humber Bridge and the Port of Hull.
The project would also offer improved recreational, residential and business opportunities, say the firm.
Proposals also include increased dock space and new habitats for wildlife.
Paul Hatley, Lagoon Hull project director, said they had decided to separate the project into four clearly-defined zones - city, living, nature and port.
"The four zones will make sure all of our key aims are achieved while also giving plenty of space to give something back to our communities," he said.
The city zone would create a "destination recreational area" for residents and tourists and would see water buses transporting people up the River Hull towards Beverley.
The living zone, he said, would create new residential areas either side of St Andrew's Quay and create a new marina.
The nature zone would see the creation of floating islands and boardwalks across the mudflats and wetlands and provide new habitats for wildlife.
Two new dock spaces would feature in the port zone along with extended transport links.
The concept was developed by the Lagoon Hull project team in collaboration with 2B Landscape Consultancy.
Its managing director Bill Blackledge, said it was an "extremely exciting project", which could bring significant, wide-ranging benefits.
Admitting the project faced "notable challenges", he said he was "looking forward to thorough discussions about both concept and detail".
Describing it as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity", Mr Hatley said it he was "still keen to hear ideas for what residents would like to incorporate into the Lagoon Hull vision".
