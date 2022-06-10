Mystery concrete tower on Hull waterfront compared to KerPlunk
- Published
A huge tower which appeared to spring up overnight has been compared to a giant version of KerPlunk,
The 52m (171ft) cylindrical column sparked fevered social media speculation as it started to take shape on Hull's waterfront.
Built in just ten days, its distinctive shape drew comparisons with the popular children's game as locals tried to puzzle out its purpose.
Its owners eventually revealed it was a silo for storing imported concrete.
Some had speculated that the structure, on William Wright Dock, could have been the base of a new lighthouse or port security tower.
Cathy Plaskitt, managing director of Damac Group, said the 6,000m3 capacity silo was needed to help meet soaring demand in the construction industry.
"This increase in demand means we need to import more from abroad and the new silo, in a highly accessible location with good motorway access, will be vital for our capacity to meet demand," she added.
The structure, which is nearly as tall as Hull's Royal Infirmary, was built by Spencer Group and Slipform Engineering on behalf of Damac Group.
The same specialist techniques were used as in the construction of the Humber Bridge towers in 1976, meaning the build from ground level to the 52m peak took just 10 days, according to those involved.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook on Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.