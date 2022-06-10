Ex-Grimsby trawlerman's 600 model boats to go under hammer
- Published
A former trawlerman who has amassed a collection of 600 model boats has said he is to auction them off and use the proceeds to buy a real boat.
Pete Dixon, 75, who spent 40 years of his life working on trawlers as a cook, had housed his collection at a rented property in Grimsby.
Mr Dixon's sizeable collection is estimated to be worth between £30,000 and £40,000.
"I love them: small boats, big boats, anything that will sail," he said.
Mr Dixon said he bought his first vessel after visiting a local model boat club and was immediately hooked.
However, he decided it was time to sell his collection after being told it presented a fire risk during an inspection of his property.
It was not an easy decision to make, he added.
"It is like an obsession. I've been at sea all my life and I just like any kind of boat," he said.
"If I see a boat and the price is right I'll have it - if it goes too high, I will still have it."
Mr Dixon's collection is due to go under the hammer at Prestige Auctions in Grimsby later this month.
Karl Vince, from the auctioneers, said they were expecting interest from all over the country.
He added that Mr Dixon had instructed him to sell everything without a reserve.
"He is a very generous man. He just wants people to enjoy them," he said.
Mr Dixon said he hoped to use the proceeds to buy a houseboat and he had his eye on one locally.
"I've just got to bide my time and when it's ready to sail waft a bundle of notes under [the owner's] nose.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook on Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.