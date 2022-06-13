Boxer Tommy Coyle leads tributes to 'hero' greengrocer dad
Former Commonwealth boxing champion Tommy Coyle has paid tribute to his "hero" dad, who died suddenly at the weekend.
Chris Coyle died on Saturday aged 59, his family told the BBC.
He was a well-known figure in Hull as the owner of fruit stall Coyle and Sons: The Original Barrow Boys.
His sons, Tommy, Lewie, Rocco and Joe, are all established figures in boxing, football and golf.
Lewie, 26, plays at right-back for local side Hull City FC.
Leading tributes, former Commonwealth lightweight champion Tommy, 32, described his dad as his "best pal".
Dad, my hero I love you so much. Thank you for teaching me everything. Sleep well my best pal. Il sort the job out down here I promise you and I promise to take care of Mum and my brothers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0DH9d7XbbN— Tommy Coyle (@TommyCoyle89) June 12, 2022
On Monday, the Coyle family opened the stall, in King Edward Street, as usual, saying that is what their father would have wanted.
Among the hundreds who have paid tribute was Dave Huggins, a security guard at a nearby Tesco Express, who described Mr Coyle as a "down to earth family man" who "enjoyed banter" with his customers.
He said: "Chris was a hard man and you'd perhaps think he was bit moody when you met him for the first time. Behind that, though, was a cracking bloke. He really cared about his family and was very hard- working."
Mr Huggins said he saw Mr Coyle hours before his death.
"He seemed okay on Saturday morning," he said. "Whenever I saw him, I told him, 'Tell your lad to score the first goal for City' and Chris always responded, 'I will do.'
Details surrounding Mr Coyle's death have not been shared by the family. He is also survived by his wife Debbie.
