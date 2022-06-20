Grimsby town centre consultation to help shape spending
- Published
Views on leisure and transport in Grimsby are being sought to help shape future spending in the town.
North East Lincolnshire Council is asking residents, businesses, workers, and visitors for their opinions ahead of an application in July for further government levelling up funding.
Two bids relate to the continued development of leisure space at the Top Town Market end of Freshney Place.
The other is to create a transport hub in the town centre.
North East Lincolnshire Council said the projects being put forward for levelling up funds have been developed though previous public consultations.
The proposed transport hub would also coincide with a drive to electrify the town's bus fleet, the council added.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.