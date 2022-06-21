Rail users reaction ahead of strike suspending all services to and from Hull
The national rail strike will hit Hull's Paragon Station, for three days this week, with no services running to or from the city.
Members of the RMT union will hold industrial action on 21, 23 and 25 of June.
The walk out, which will be the biggest rail strike in 30 years, is about about pay and redundancies.
Rail bosses said they wanted to work with unions on pay increases and reform.
Rail users in Hull had mixed feelings about the strike action.
Anne Kendrick who describes herself as a regular rail traveller said she had to rearrange a journey from Hull to the West Midlands by cancelling her existing ticket and moving it a day forward.
"I think nowadays everybody needs more money you know, so I don't blame them for doing that," she said.
"It's just that when it affects you do wonder about it. Because I could change my travel arrangements I was happy.
"If I hadn't been able to I probably wouldn't have been so happy for them striking, but I do believe in striking really for your money. It's the only way to do it, the only way to get money."
Randall Sarosdy from Austin, Texas in the USA is visiting family members across the country by train with his wife and son.
He said when he first heard news of the strikes he was "a little concerned that it might affect our travel". However, the dates of industrial action fall on days when the family will not be travelling.
Mr Sarosdsy said: "They seem to be more frequent than we have in the US. I'm afraid that's probably because we're probably more severe on strikers than they are here.
"I can understand why they might feel like they need to strike, but I do think they are doing it in what seems like a very civilised fashion.
"To at least not do consistently for a couple of weeks like they do in France and shut everything down."
Gary Robinson has worked as a taxi driver for more than 30 years based at the rank outside the station.
He said around 50% of his jobs were picking up rail passengers and he expected the strike days to be "dead".
He said that while he was annoyed at the industrial action he had sympathy for the strikers.
"They have to do what they have to do to protect their families and we just have to suffer with the consequences," he said.
"I can understand that you've got to look after your family. Obviously it's going to be annoying, but you can't do anything about it."
Fellow taxi driver Pete was less sympathetic and branded the strikes as "absolutely disgusting".
"As an ex-union guy my personal belief is simple, anybody that strikes for money should not only be sacked they should never be employed again," he said.
He added: "I understand why they're doing it because the unions are saying this is the way it needs to be.
"So I don't really put the blame with the workforce as such even though I believe they should never ever strike for money but to me the unions have failed they failed their members and they've failed the public and they should be hanging their heads in shame."
The union has called for a pay rise of at least 7% to keep up with the rising cost of living.
RMT leader Mick Lynch said: "We're in this to get a deal - and we'll do whatever we can to protect our members and get them a square deal off the companies.
"But there's got to be movement from those companies."
Steve Montgomery, chair of the Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, said: "Ultimately we do want to give our people a pay increase... but we have to get on with reform, and that helps us deliver the next phase of giving people a pay rise."
