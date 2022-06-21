Hull baby hit by broken glass after brick smashes train window
- Published
The parents of a baby girl have been left in shock after she was hit by broken glass when a brick was thrown at the window of a moving train.
Jason Emmerson and Kristina Vojsovicova were heading home to Hull with 15-week-old Esme after a day out in Beverley.
The family was on the Northern service when the incident happened near Snuff Mill Lane at about 15:45 BST on Monday.
Esme was not seriously hurt but her parents have appealed for those responsible to "hand themselves in".
"It all happened so quickly," said the couple.
"We were almost arriving into Hull when the brick hit the window and the smashed glass fell into Esme's pram. We were in shock.
"I'm just so grateful that Esme wasn't seriously hurt. I want whoever did this to know the impact of their actions. They need to hand themselves in to the police."
Mr Emmerson said his daughter suffered a "scrape underneath her left leg and the pram was covered in glass shards, some of which were up to "6cm long".
He said his fiancée also received minor cuts and was "still shaken up".
"She doesn't want to travel on trains now," he added.
Train operator Northern said the incident was reported to the British Transport Police (BTP) as soon as the train arrived safely into the station.
Tony Baxter, regional director for Northern, said: "This was a totally reckless act by mindless individuals who gave no thought for other people's safety.
"The consequences of a brick hitting a fast-moving train are potentially devastating and we can only give thanks that Esme wasn't more seriously injured."
Chief Insp Graham Bridges, of BTP, echoed Mr Baxter and added: "We are working hard to identify those responsible."
Officers have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact BTP.
