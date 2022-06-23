Grimsby lottery winner's shock at bagging £1m prize
A man who scooped a £1m lottery prize said the win left him feeling as if his late parents were watching over him.
Calum Forrington, 37, whose mum and dad died 18 years ago, had not felt able to visit their grave until recently.
But he said his luck had turned around since braving the trip, with a new job, an "amazing first year of marriage" and now a lottery win under his belt.
He and wife Kayleigh, from Grimsby, planned to splash some of the cash on an anniversary trip to Rome, he said.
Their shopping list also included a course of driving lessons for himself, a new car for his wife and a surprise trip to Disneyland for the couple's three children, Mr Forrington said.
They said they also planned to put their win towards buying a new home, having previously struggled to get on the property ladder.
Mr Forrington said his UK Millionaire Maker win came when he decided to have a "one-off" flutter on his own Euromillions ticket.
He was in "complete shock" when he checked his ticket on the morning after the 17 June draw and the couple "freaked out" when they realised they were winners, he said.
"I had to go outside to get some air."
Mr Forrington, who was due in work that morning, said his boss "must've realised I was unlikely to get any work done that day" and sent him home to process the news.
The couple, who had been saving for a family holiday next year, said they may now bring the plans forwards and "can't wait to tell the kids".
Mr Forrington said the couple's luck seemed to have changed since he visited his parents' grave for the first time after the "devastating" loss.
"Everything just seems to have fallen into place," he said.
"I started a new job that I love, we've had an amazing first year of marriage and, of course, we've won £1m. It feels like my parents are watching over me.
"I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason and I'm looking forward to using our win to help build an amazing future for our children."
