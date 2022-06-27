East Yorkshire road repairs to use cooler asphalt to reduce CO2
Low temperature asphalt is being used to repair a village road to reduce the works' carbon footprint.
The £150,000 resurfacing work on the A614 road in Middleton on the Wolds, near Driffield will start on Monday.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council said using the cooler asphalt reduces the amount of energy needed to manufacture the material and allows roads to be reopened more quickly than hot asphalt.
Road closures will be in place and the work is expected to take two weeks.
Councillor Chris Matthews, the council's portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: "It's double good news that this method means the work will be carried out more quickly and will reduce its carbon footprint.
"I'd like to thank residents and motorists for bearing with us while this scheme is completed."
The council said that the work involved repairing failed areas of the road on Front Street, along with damaged manhole covers.
Resurfacing work will also take place in Church Hill Road, between the mini roundabout and the edge of the village.
Church Hill Road will be temporarily closed on weekday evenings between 19:00 BST and midnight from 27 June to 8 July.
During the road closure, a signed diversion will be in place via the A614 road to Shiptonthorpe, the A1079 to Beverley, then the A1035 and B1248 to Bainton.
Access during the road closure will only be permitted for properties within the works area.
The road closure will be removed after each working shift.
