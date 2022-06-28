Hull: Biker's anger as police error leaves crash driver unpunished
A motorcyclist who suffered life-changing injuries in a collision has said he is angry after a police error left the car driver unpunished.
David Codd, 50, was thrown from his bike into railings in Hull city centre in November 2021.
Humberside Police said it had planned to hand the driver a driving awareness course but human error led to it taking too long and he could not be punished.
The force said it understood Mr Codd's "disappointment and frustration".
Mr Codd was found by police to be the victim in the collision, which happened in George Street.
He spent more than a week in hospital in a critical condition with broken bones, including a "smashed hip, damaged shoulder and knee".
Now walking with a limp and "in constant pain", Mr Codd said he chased police for months to find out if the driver would be prosecuted.
Following a police investigation, it was decided the car driver would be offered a specialist awareness court instead of prosecution or a fine.
"However, through genuine human error, the course has not been offered to the driver and, due to the time lapsed, it is now statute barred," Insp Heather Cawson, of Humberside Police, said.
The Magistrates' Act says complaints which are more than six months from the time they were committed will not be heard in court.
'I could have died'
"You just feel so disappointed and upset by it all. It's just hard to swallow," Mr Codd said.
Doctors told him his right hand side "will never be the same again" despite the rehabilitation and physiotherapy he is undergoing.
"I've got constant headaches and suffer from PTSD, having nightmares, flashbacks of the accident. I was critical, I could have died," he added.
He told police he was disappointed by their decision and allowing six months to elapse was "neglect" on their part.
Humberside Police said lessons would be learned with an internal investigation being launched.
"The officer will also be subject to supportive management action," Insp Cawson said.
"We fully understand Mr Codd's disappointment and frustration, as he was the victim of a collision in which he sustained injuries, and we appreciate that he is dissatisfied with the service provided," she added.
