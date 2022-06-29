Hull: Callam Jordan jailed over police officer assault
A 22-year-old man has been jailed for two years for assaulting a police officer in Hull.
Callam Jordan was asked to stop while he was riding a motorbike through Orchard Park on 5 April, police said.
After failing to stop, officers pursued him and when he was caught he struck one of them in the face before fleeing.
Jordan, of 21st Avenue, Hull, pleaded guilty to driving disqualified, assaulting an emergency worker and escaping lawful custody.
After Jordan was sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Tuesday, Humberside Police described his actions as "simply not acceptable".
PC Adam Barley, from Humberside Police, said: "I hope this sentencing sends a clear warning to anyone who thinks it is okay to assault emergency workers that it is not.
"We will do everything we can to put you before the courts."
He added that the force wanted to hear from anyone concerned about bikes being ridden in an unsafe and anti-social manner to get in touch.
