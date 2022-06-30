Cost of living: Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue centre closes its doors
A wildlife rescue charity has said soaring prices have left it with no option but to close to new cases.
Cleethorpes Wildlife Rescue said it had been hit hard by the rising cost of feed, petrol and energy, coupled with a fall in donations.
"We do hope this isn't forever, but we can't carry on until we have a secure base of funds," a spokesperson said.
"Until we're in a better place... we simply cannot afford to take in any further admissions," they added.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the centre said it had seen "huge increases" in running costs, with feed prices rising by up to 90% and petrol prices going "through the roof".
Volunteers had even worked extra shifts at their normal jobs to try and help out with the bills, but were "exhausted", it said.
"We cannot be running a rescue and taking on extra shifts at paid workplaces just to keep the rescue open," the statement added.
While the centre had "understandably" seen a sharp fall in donations, volunteers urged anyone who was able to to consider setting up a small monthly contribution.
"We know it's a massive task, but if just 20% of our 5,969 Facebook followers set up a £2 monthly donation or similar, we would be in a better place to start again," they said.
