Ottringham crash: Motorcyclist killed after collision with van
A motorcyclist has died after a crash involving his bike and a van.
The 30-year-old was killed when the Vauxhall Vivaro and his Lexmoto collided on Station Road, Ottringham, at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday.
Humberside Police said the van driver had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving
The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the collision to come forward.
