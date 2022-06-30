Sophie Cartledge: Scunthorpe mum-of-two's killer jailed for life
The killer of a mother-of-two from North Lincolnshire has been sentenced to life imprisonment.
Sophie Cartledge, 39, was discovered by her 15-year-old daughter fatally injured at their home in Bottesford, Scunthorpe, in June 2021.
Her partner, Andrew Grimes, 37, of Scunthorpe, later admitted murder and two counts of sexual assault.
At Hull Crown Court on Thursday, Grimes was sentenced to a minimum of 27 years in jail.
Speaking after the sentencing, Det Insp Grant Taylor, from Humberside Police, said Ms Cartledge had lost her life "at the hands of a man who she trusted and loved".
Grimes had used "extreme violence" in a "brutal attack" which left his victim with "significant injuries", he added.
Det Insp Taylor praised Ms Cartledge's family for their "bravery" and "unstinting support" of the police investigation.
He added: "Sophie died tragically, leaving her young family to face life without her.
"I only hope anyone else reading this who may be suffering from domestic abuse has the courage to come forward and let us help them."
