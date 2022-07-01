Goole: Siemens' train factory to expand with components factory
Plans for a £200m rail factory creating 700 jobs in East Yorkshire have been given an additional multimillion-pound boost.
The Siemens Goole Railway Village, first announced in 2018, is now nearing completion.
The firm said a new £7m facility at the site would make parts for London Underground trains.
Siemens said the components factory would create up to 30 new jobs and would be built by a local firm.
The new facility is designed to fit the trains with ventilation, air conditioning and other components before they are delivered to London.
During a visit to the site on Thursday, Industry Minister Lee Rowley acknowledged these were "difficult times", but said the project would help to keep East Yorkshire at the cutting edge of the rail industry.
"We will get through these times, especially with huge votes of confidence like this in Goole," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Its use of British-made steel and commitment to inspiring the next generation of engineers by working with schools means this project embodies the very best of British manufacturing," he added.
Earlier this year, Goole failed for a second time in a bid for city status.
However, council officials said the investment showed development was beginning to take shape in the region.
Anne Handley, deputy leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said the investment from Siemens was helping Goole "to move on from feeling like a forgotten town".
