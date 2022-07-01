Hedon: Fire crews tackle blaze in East Yorkshire supermarket car park
- Published
Firefighters were called to tackle a car blaze outside an East Yorkshire supermarket.
Images on social media appeared to show at least two vehicles alight, with a thick plume of black smoke rising above the Sainsbury's store in Hedon.
Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews are in the process of putting out the fire and ensuring the safety of store customers in the immediate vicinity."
There are no reports of any injuries.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.