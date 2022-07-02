Puffins Galore: Forty-two giant puffin sculptures on show
- Published
Forty-two decorated puffin sculptures have gone on display along the coast of East Yorkshire.
It is hoped the Puffins Galore project will attract visitors to the area while also highlighting threats to wildlife.
The fibreglass effigies can be seen at Bempton and Kilnsea as well as in Hull, Bridlington, Hornsea and Withernsea.
Each has been sponsored by a local business and painted by an artist or organisation, and will later be auctioned to raise money for charity.
Those to benefit include the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, RSPB, Hornsea Inshore Rescue and the RNLI.
The trail follows similar schemes in the region, including "Larkin with Toads" and "A Moth for Amy", and is supported by Yorkshire Coast Business Improvement District (BID) and Visit East Yorkshire.
Manager and co-director of the project Clare Huby said: "Puffins Galore makes great connections between art, commerce, the general public and our charities.
"This feels more important than ever considering the separation we have all endured over the last two years.
"Past experience tells us that members of the public really enjoy these animal sculpture trails.
"It's an event that all the family can take part in - finding the puffins, taking photos and discovering the ideas that have inspired our artists."
Kerry Carruthers, chief executive of Yorkshire Coast BID said: "The talent involved in designing the puffins alone is worth celebrating, and we encourage everyone to make the discovery of these a must do activity this summer."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.