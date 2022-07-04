Newly unveiled East Yorkshire puffin statues removed for repairs
Three puffin sculptures forming part of a charity art trail have been removed after being damaged within days of being unveiled.
The statues, which went on display at the weekend, have been taken away for repair after cracks appeared.
Organisers of the Puffins Galore trail said they think the damage is the result of "over enthusiastic attention" rather than deliberate vandalism.
The trail features 42 statues dotted along the east coast of Yorkshire.
The three fibreglass artworks, which were on display in Hull, have been temporarily removed for repairs by the organisation's "puffin restoration lady" but should be back on their plinths in Carr Lane, Beverley Gate and Paragon Square soon.
Project organiser Clare Huby said: "[Whoever did it] probably didn't intend to do it in the first place.
"I think it was youngsters just messing about trying to sit on its head and it wobbled a bit [or] people on a night out having a few beers and having a bit of a lark."
However, she added: "I hope the people who damaged them are feeling embarrassed."
Hull City Council leader Mike Ross said in Twitter he was disappointed to hear about the damage.
"The puffins have already added to the appearance of the city and East Riding and I hope there is no more damage in the future," he said.
Each sculpture has been sponsored by a local business and painted by an artist or organisation.
All 42 eventually will later be auctioned to raise money for charity.
Ms Huby said the trail has had a great response, with more than 20,000 downloads of the location guide and reports of people queuing to see the birds at some locations.
