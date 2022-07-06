The Deep: Hull terminal plan 'won't be built at Sammy's Point'
A proposed cruise terminal in Hull will not be built next to aquarium The Deep, the city council's Liberal Democrat administration has said.
Sammy's Point, where The Deep is based, was announced in 2015 as the preferred location for the riverside berth due to its proximity to the city centre.
The attraction opposed it, claiming its marine life would be affected by noise, pollution and vibrations.
The council's leader has now asked the authority to explore other locations.
A decision not to build the proposed terminal at Sammy's Point follows discussions with local residents and official objections from the aquarium, a Lib Dem statement said.
A review of alternative locations is expected to be published soon.
Councillor Mike Ross, who took over from Labour's Daren Hale as Hull City Council leader in May after the Lib Dems took control of a majority of seats, said the decision "will keep The Deep's future safe".
"We're delighted to announce that this fundamentally unworkable cruise terminal plan will not be going ahead at Sammy's Point," he said.
