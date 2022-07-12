Hull's Shoal of Fish mural saved ahead of city redevelopment
A mural which has not been seen by the public for decades is to be removed ahead of the demolition of a Hull city centre building.
Alan Boyson's Shoal of Fish work is one of three by the artist created in the 1960s for the former Co-op building in Albion Square.
A multimillion pound redevelopment of the area is planned.
Hull City Council said cranes would be used to lift the artwork from the former store.
The council's arts and culture manager, Paul Holloway, said the design would be preserved and would be placed in the new building once construction work was completed.
"We are pleased it's possible to remove Boyson's fish mural and to retain some of Hull's history and culture, and for it to be incorporated into the future of the city," he said.
Two other murals by Boyson, also from the early 1960s, are also due to be saved and restored.
They include the Three Ships mural, depicting Hull's fishing heritage and a geometric sponge print mural.
The Three Ships was was initially earmarked for demolition because the council said it contained "dangerously high levels of asbestos" - but campaigners forced a U-turn and the mural was given Grade II listed status.
The Shoal of Fish features 16 ceramic fish in a sea of marble and terrazzo seaweed.
It was originally intended to be a decoration for a rooftop balcony outside the Skyline Ballroom, but the balcony became a corridor and the mural was boxed-in when the building's ballroom became Bailey's nightclub in the 1970s.
It was rediscovered in 2011 but could not be seen as the nightclub had closed.
"It is currently located on one of the upper floors of the former Co-op building and has been out of public sight for decades," the council said.
"Safe removal is possible because the mural is not part of the structure of the building."
