M62 Ouse bridge closure having massive impact in business, say traders
Traders in an East Yorkshire town say they are bearing the brunt of ongoing repair work to the M62 Ouse Bridge.
The eastbound junction into Howden has been closed since April to allow engineers to repair a bridge joint.
Business owners hoped disruption would end last Thursday, with the reopening of the junction. However, National Highways have pushed that back until later this week.
One trader said the closure was having a "massive impact" on business.
Angela Sharp, owner of All Occasions Florists, said the closures have led to problems delivering flowers for weddings and funerals.
"It has affected us so much," she said.
Salon owner Joanne Mahoney said it has had "a massive impact" on her business.
"Clients are not able to turn up to appointments so we lose money," she said. "There's nothing you can do."
Debbie Bell, owner of The Cheese Shop, said trade was good prior to the repair work commencing.
She said: "I employed another member of staff to cover lunchtimes. Unfortunately, we have had to knock that on the head because we are just not getting the customers through the door."
Two lanes of the bridge's eastbound carriageway were closed in April when the damaged joint was discovered.
The third lane was closed in May after vibrations were found to have damaged the structure, requiring extra work.
Phil Jepps, National Highways' programme delivery manager, apologised for the delay, stating his team is doing everything it can to reopen the junction.
He said "very complex" repairs to the bridge are now complete but checks and signage are now needed.
