Child airlifted to hospital after cliff fall near Flamborough Head
- Published
A child has been airlifted to hospital after falling from a cliff on the East Yorkshire coast.
The youngster fell in the area of Selwick's Bay, near Flamborough Head, at about 15:40 BST on Tuesday.
Coastguard rescue teams from Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough were involved along with Flamborough RNLI and the ambulance service.
The child was airlifted to Hull Royal Infirmary, a coastguard spokesperson said.
Details of any injuries have not been released.
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.