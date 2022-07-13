Commonwealth Games: Queen's Baton Relay East Yorkshire leg continues
- Published
The Queen's Baton Relay is taking place through the streets of East Yorkshire ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
It started the day at The Deep aquarium in Hull where a diver took it through the 33ft (10m) deep main tank.
The baton was then borne through the city centre before arriving outside Hull Minster for a ceremony.
It was then carried to the market town of Beverley before heading to Market Weighton.
One of the Hull baton bearers, Adam, said it was an "really emotional morning".
"We all met up this morning at 06:45 and we heard each others stories," he said.
"There's people from all walks of life, all really proud to be doing it.
"So yeah, it's just been a wonderful morning and it's great to get people in and celebrating together."
In Beverley, cheering crowds gathered outside the minster as the relay wound its way through the historic market town accompanied by a convoy of vehicles.
At Molescroft Primary School on the outskirts of Beverley, students lined the route as the baton passed by.
Teacher Ben Rowsell said the pupils were "very excited".
"They're very patriotic so they love a chance to come out and wave a flag and support the Queen," he said.
The relay began the English leg of its tour on the 4 July and included a tour of London during the the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
The baton will complete its Yorkshire journey with a tour of Robin Hood's Bay and then a trip on a RNLI lifeboat to Whitby Abbey on Wednesday evening.
Its journey will continue onto the north east of England on Thursday.
Organiser of the event say the Queen's Baton boasts a 360 degree camera, LED lighting, a heartrate sensor, a Queen's message compartment and atmospheric sensors with laser technology which analyse the environmental conditions wherever it is in the world.
The baton, which has already completed an international route, is travelling the length and breadth of England, stopping in 180 locations.
The relay will end at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the games' opening ceremony.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.