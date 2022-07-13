North Lincolnshire: Free child swimming sessions over summer
Thousands of free swimming sessions will be available to children in North Lincolnshire across the summer.
North Lincolnshire Council said all five of its pools will offer no-charge swims for under-16s from 25 July until 4 September.
The council said the "inflation-busting" offer would be a "welcome boost this year".
Council pools in Scunthorpe, Brigg, Crowle and Barton-upon-Humber, and at Epworth, will all take part.
"It is not the first time we have done this but we expect it will be a welcome boost this year," said council leader Rob Waltham.
"We know global inflation is really having an impact on people's pockets and hard-working parents across North Lincolnshire are having to respond."
The council funded sessions will be offered at:
- The Pods, Scunthorpe
- Ancholme Leisure Centre, Brigg
- Axholme North Leisure Centre, Crowle
- Baysgarth, Barton-upon-Humber
- Riddings Community Hub, Scunthorpe
- Epworth Swimming Pool
