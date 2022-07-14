Humberside PC used excessive force on handcuffed pair, panel concludes
A police officer who attacked two handcuffed suspects faces losing his job after a panel found him guilty of gross misconduct.
Humberside PC Henry Green used a "leg sweep" to floor a woman in Hull, and then punched a man in the face using handcuffs, the panel heard.
The force's head of professional standards said PC Green's actions had been "utterly discreditable".
He will discover what sanctions he will receive at a hearing on 25 July.
The panel's verdict followed a three-day misconduct hearing in Goole.
It heard how PC Green, 28, along with a colleague, had been sent to Tesco Express on Newland Avenue at 11:26 BST on 6 June 2019 following reports burglary suspects were at the store.
PC Green arrested and handcuffed Theresa Harrison and Callum Semper inside the store.
He then assaulted both of them.
An internal investigation was launched by the force's Professional Standards Department but paused due to a criminal investigation.
'Excessive force'
PC Green was charged with two counts of common assault. In December 2021, he was found not guilty of both offences.
The internal investigation recommenced, resulting in the misconduct hearing which found PC Green had breached standards of professional behaviour by using excessive force.
Humberside Police said the officer was immediately removed from front line duties after the incident and placed in a "non-operational" role, pending the criminal and internal investigation.
Force standards boss Det Supt Matt Baldwin added: "We will not accept any officer or member of staff behaving in a way that fails to uphold or maintain their responsibility to serve and protect the public.
"It is of paramount importance that we maintain the public's trust and confidence by dealing with officers who behave in a way that undermines this."
