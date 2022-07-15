Bull Sand Fort: Humber defence to be sold to highest bidder
An armour-plated World War One fort in the Humber Estuary, which can only be reached by boat or helicopter, is to be sold off to the highest bidder.
Bull Sand Fort, built between 1915 and 1919, sits in the sea three miles (4.8km) from Grimsby.
Bidding for the building, described as "needing refurbishment", would start at £50,000, agents Savills said.
Steven Morish , from the firm, said the fort required "an imaginative buyer with a project in mind".
The building, which was reinforced by concrete and fitted out with 12in (30cm) of armour designed to withstand gunfire from battleships, was big enough to house a garrison of 200 men.
It was built, along with its smaller companion fort on Haile Sand, to protect the sea entrance to the Humber Estuary, but both were completed after WW1 ended.
A steel mesh was stretched between the forts across the mouth of the estuary to prevent enemy submarines getting to the important ports of Hull and Grimsby.
Dr Robb Robinson, honorary research fellow at the Blaydes Maritime Centre at the University of Hull, said the forts were a reminder of a "long ago age of maritime conflict, built when Britain's east coast was on the maritime frontline".
Dr Robinson said in late 1914 Scarborough, Hartlepool and Whitby had been attacked by the German fleet.
"The Humber was exposed so the idea was to provide more defences," he said.
When Haile Sand Fort was was sold in 2018, it had an auction guide price of £90,000, but was eventually bought for £117,000.
Mr Morish said bidding on Bull Sand Fort would open on 19 July.
He described the structure as "an exciting and unique lot" and said suggestions for its future use had included "a high-end hotel, restaurant, Airbnb, Grand Designs-style personal dwelling, retreat or a tourist attraction".
Meanwhile Dr Robinson, who said the fort was "manned up until the late 1950s", said the building would be a bit "short on mod cons and a bit bracing" for anyone to live there.
"If somebody can come up with something interesting to do with it, that would be fantastic," he added.
