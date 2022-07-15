Hull Trains timetable reduced due to strike action
Rail passengers are being warned of reduced services on Hull Trains due to strike action by train drivers
Timetable changes across two weekends have been introduced due to action by members of Aslef and RMT unions.
Aslef workers are set to walk out on Saturday 16 and 23 July, with RMT members due to strike on Sunday 17 and 24 July.
Passengers who had planned to travel on those dates have been told to check timetables before doing so.
Aslef general secretary Mick Whelan said: "We don't want to inconvenience passengers, not least because our friends and families use public transport too, but we've been forced into this position by the train companies.
"Drivers at the companies where we are striking have had a real-terms pay cut over the last three years, since April 2019," he said.
Meanwhile, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said train operating companies "remained stubborn" and were "refusing to make any new offer which deals with job security and pay".
"Strike action is the only course open to us," he added.
Hull Trains said commuters would be able to change travel dates seven days either side of their original booked dates.
Managing Director, David Gibson, said: "We would like to apologise to any passengers who have had travel plans disrupted by this planned industrial action.
"Whilst we have had to introduce amended timetables, we are still running services and are continuing to do everything we can to keep passengers moving."
