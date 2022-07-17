Cleethorpes: Woman seriously hurt in suspected sex attack
A woman has been seriously injured after a suspected sex attack in Lincolnshire.
Humberside Police said she was found in distress on Sidney Street in Cleethorpes in the early hours of Sunday and was taken to hospital.
Officers arrested a man on suspicion of committing a serious sexual assault.
The woman is being supported by specially trained officers, the force said, with anyone with information asked to contact police.
