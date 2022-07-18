Scunthorpe: Investigation after British Steel worker's death
- Published
A worker has died at British Steel's plant in North Lincolnshire, the company has confirmed.
A spokesman from the firm said: "We are sad to confirm one of our colleagues tragically died at work on Saturday. Their family has been informed."
Both Humberside Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said they were investigating the death of the worker at the firm's Scunthorpe site.
The BBC understands the victim fell from a crane.
Humberside Police said officers had attended British Steel's plant at Brigg Road and were working with the HSE "to establish the circumstances of the incident".
British Steel added that the company's thoughts were with the worker's family and friends.
