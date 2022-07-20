Cost of living: Hull food poverty charity sees 40% rise in demand
A charity in Hull, which aims to tackle food poverty, said it has seen a 40% rise in the number of people using their shop since April.
EMS collects surplus food from food producers and supermarkets which would otherwise head to landfill.
It then sells it at a discounted price in its community store on the Preston Road estate.
The charity's chief executive said it had helped more than 19,000 people in three months.
Jan Boyd said she expected that number to double by the end of the year.
"We've had people tell us 'We wouldn't eat if you weren't here for us to actually get food from', she said.
"It's rewarding that we're doing this, but it's also heart-breaking that we need to."
For a small donation, shoppers visiting the store can get a basket of weekly essentials such as tea bags, bread, tinned foods and meats.
There are also ready-made meals to feed a family of four, some of which are cooked for the charity, and cost £3.
"We've had a 40% increase in residents using our shop," said Ms Boyd, who has worked on the East Hull estate for 20 years.
"We've got a lot more people coming in for the first time".
Ms Boyd said there was a stigma attached to "accepting this help", which is why they ask for a small donation.
Ms Boyd said people were struggling to stretch their limited incomes and more pensioners were coming in.
One of those people is Brian.
The retired NHS worker, who did not want to give his surname, said he visited the store twice a week because it was "getting harder and harder" to make his money last.
"I never thought in my life I'd have to use somewhere like this," he said.
"I'm so proud. I worked all my life and I think 'how's it come to this?'"
Julie Nendick is a single parent to a daughter with special needs and volunteers at the community shop, but is also a customer too.
"I went from paying £35 a month for my electric, I think it's now £99 a month.
"I run round the house turning everything off."
Ms Boyd said she expects the store will continue to be busy, especially when people have to put the heating on in the winter.
The government has said it understands people are worried about the impact of rising prices, which is why it is providing £37bn in support this year, targeting those most in need.
